Drugs worth R37 million seized at OR Tambo Airport

Drugs disguised as molded artwork, with an estimated street value of R37 million, have been seized at the OR Tambo International Airport East of Johannesburg.

South African Revenue Service (SARS) customs officers say they came across a suspicious box headed for New Zealand.

Upon searching and conducting tests, it was confirmed that it was indeed crystal meth.

SARS’ head of communications Siphithi Sibeko says investigations are underway.

“The substance they have found tested positive as crystal meth and was handed over to the South African Police Service which took over the matter and is still investigating further.”

