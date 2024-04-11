ACSA intervenes to avert jet fuel shortages at OR Tambo Airport

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) has confirmed its participation in the ongoing discussions to avert the impact of the looming fuel shortages on its OR Tambo International Airport operations.

There are growing concerns that the airport could face fuel supply challenges in the coming weeks if the disagreement between fuel suppliers and the South African Revenue Service (SARS) over fuel pipeline duties is not resolved.

In a statement, ACSA says the problem has been deepened by scheduled temporary shutdown of the inland refinery in coming months, which is the main source of jet fuel into the airport.

The company says all affected parties including fuel suppliers and the South African Petroleum Industry Association (SAPIA) have been discussing the implementation of the contingency plans to avert the shortage.

ACSA has also raised concerns about overall fuel stock levels at the airport which have dipped below the recommended five days’ cover.

It has maintained that the responsibility to keep adequate stocks of jet fuel lies with the fuel suppliers and SAPIA using its infrastructure.

The company says it is awaiting feedback from SARS, SAPIA and other petroleum companies on the resolution of the matter.

