Suspected drug mule caught with dagga worth R400K at OR Tambo Airport

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The Hawks have arrested a 60-year-old female at the OR Tambo International Airport for possession of dagga worth R400 000.

This after they received a tip-off regarding a suspected drug mule who was about to board at the airport on Sunday.

Hawks’ spokesperson Katlego Mogale says the suspect will appear in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court tomorrow.

“The identified suspect had already checked in when the team arrived. The passenger was located in the smoking lounge while her luggage was intercepted at the boarding gate. Upon opening the luggage, eight blocks weighing 1kg each of compressed dagga were found between her clothes. The team confiscated the suspect’s cellphone for further investigation.”