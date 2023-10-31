Springboks arrive to a heroes’ welcome

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The South African national rugby team, the Springboks, arrived to an overwhelming reception at the OR Tambo International Airport today, greeted by thousands of jubilant fans, resounding music, and the spirited rendition of the national anthem.

The atmosphere was electric as the victorious team returned home following their remarkable win and successful defence of the Rugby World Cup.

The scenes at the airport captured the collective joy of South Africans as they celebrated the team’s exceptional achievement in the world of rugby.

2023 Rugby World Cup champions, the Springboks arrival:

