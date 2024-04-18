Rising number of visitors a boost for jobs, local economy: ACSA

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Management of the Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) says as visitor figures continue to rise it has seen direct growth in the tourism sector.

This comes after a record-breaking number of processed passengers during the last financial year.

ACSA Cluster Two Regional General Manager Mark Maclean says incoming global visitors have impacted the creation of jobs and the local economy.

Maclean says they will broaden the company’s focus as the entity continues to invest in improving the growth.

He says, “As we become more financially sustainable, as we regrow all of ACSA with our partners, businesses can offer improved services. We can improve operations.”

“You probably recently have heard that the Department of Transport with the economic regulator announced that there’s going to be a R21.7 billion investment programme into the airports across the country. That will mean that we will continue to invest in improving service, improving operations, but most importantly, building new capacity,” Maclean adds.

