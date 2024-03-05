Eastern Cape engages Chinese partner to boost tourism

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Eastern Cape provincial government is currently hosting a delegation from Zhejiang province in China.

The purpose of the visit is to explore opportunities for cooperation between the two provinces and strengthen bilateral relations, with activities planned to engage key stakeholders in the Eastern Cape’s economy.

The longstanding relationship between Zhejiang Province and the Eastern Cape, dates back to over 20 years ago.

Eastern Cape Premier, Oscar Mabuyane says they are working on boosting the tourism industry through the partnership.

“We’ve been working very well, there’s a number of areas that we’ve been looking at by looking at the new niche areas more on tourism and science. More than 100 million people visiting the world from China. We don’t have even a single million. There are issues including the visa challenges and we will be working on those issues as we should be getting more than a million. There was a lot of investment from Chinese companies, there’s FAW here and BAIC which is now starting to take off.”