In celebration of Mandela Day on July 18, 2023 close to a thousand individuals from non-profit organisations, schools, and corporates gathered at GrandWest Casino in Cape Town to dedicate 67 minutes of their time to packing meals for the underprivileged.

The initiative saw a diverse group of participants coming together to make a positive impact. They worked collectively to assemble 120 000 meals, which consisted of a combination of rice, soya, soup mix, and a sachet containing 23 essential vitamins and minerals.

General Manager of GrandWest, Mervyn Naidoo, expresses his admiration for the occasion and highlights the significance of honouring Nelson Mandela’s legacy through such meaningful acts of service.

Naidoo states, “What a momentous occasion to pay tribute to the legacy of Madiba. Five schools, ten corporates, and just under 1000 people packing over 120 000 meals that are going to go to the underprivileged. There is no better way to pay tribute and honour the legacy that Madiba taught us – that with acceptance and tolerance you can change the world and achieve the impossible.”

The event showcases the power of collective action and demonstrates the impact that individuals and organisations can have when they come together to address societal challenges.

The packed meals will be distributed to those in need, providing nourishment and support to underprivileged communities.