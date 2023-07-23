The eight members of VIP Protection Services caught on video assaulting three people on the N1 between Johannesburg and Pretoria will not be free men by the end of today.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) will arrest them and take them to the Sandton police station, north of Johannesburg this afternoon.

This follows the authorisation by the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The heavily armed officers were part of the Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s security detail.

The officers have been suspended following an IPID investigation.

The police watchdog’s spokesperson Robbie Raburabu says the officers will appear in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court tomorrow.

“IPID will be arresting 8 members of the VIP protection services and they will be processed at the Sandton police station in the afternoon.”

