The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) has confirmed that they have interviewed the victims of the N1 assault incident and will be proceeding with the investigation.

This as pressure continues to mount on police watchdog to investigate footage showing members of SAPS’ VIP Protection Services attached to Deputy President Paul Mashatile attacking three civilians on the N1 highway.

The video, taken by a motorist witnessing the attack shows one of the civilians who appears to be lying unconscious on the side of the road. IPID spokesperson Robbie Raburabu says charges still need to be laid against the police.

“Our investigators are just finalising interviewing the victims and there after the matter will have to go to the police station where the case will be registered and then we’ll start with our investigation. After the case has been opened, the investigation will have to proceed. We’ll have to get medical certificates if there are any and there after we’ll have to look for witnesses that were available at the time and then we will approach the perpetrators of this assault. Because there has not been any charges put to them formally, so they should still be working.”

