Officer arrested in Somerset West for allegedly killing a civilian

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A police officer who allegedly shot and killed a civilian in Somerset West, near Cape Town, has been arrested by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID).

IPID spokesperson Phaladi Shuping says the incident took place on Tuesday.

It is alleged that four people were walking to a filling station when the officers approached them.

“They instructed the people to go home and when they were reluctant to go home as they were going to a nearby filling station, one of the officers is alleged to have fired a shot at them and one of them was fatally wounded. The police officer was arrested by IPID and he will appear in the local magistrate’s court today.”