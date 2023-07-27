ActionSA is calling on police to investigate the Deputy President Paul Mashatile for possibly lying about his role in his VIP Protection Services Unit officers’ assault of motorists.

The unit’s eight officers are back in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court, north of Johannesburg, on Thursday.

One of the accused has revealed that Mashatile was in the vehicle at the time of the incident. However, Mashatile previously released a statement to the media, saying he was not with the security team when the incident occurred.

ActionSA spokesperson Lerato Ngobeni says, “We will be requesting a probe … we believe the Deputy President of the country did not give proper information when he was asked about this matter.”

“We are wondering if in fact he was not in the vehicle when the incident happened. Why then would it be so pertinent for the body guards to be so brutal in the dealings with the people in the video,” adds Ngobeni.

