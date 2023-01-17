Eskom officials are this afternoon briefing President Cyril Ramaphosa on the power crisis.

They’ve since cancelled a scheduled media briefing, saying they’ll provide an update after their meeting with the president.

On Sunday, President Ramaphosa met with various stakeholders to discuss the ongoing rolling blackouts among others.

This after he cancelled his trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos Switzerland in light of the power crisis.

People living in South Africa continue to experience prolonged rotational power cuts as stage six of rolling blackouts continue without any relief in sight.