Versatile sports facility launched in Soweto

Sports personalities say the versatile sports facility that has been unveiled in Soweto will increase opportunities for people of any age.

A popular energy drink in partnership with the City of Johannesburg transformed the basketball court at Orlando West Park in Soweto into a multi-purpose court yesterday afternoon.

Football legend Josta Dladla is hoping the facility will help to unearth future stars.

Dladla says, “The more we have of this type of situation in ekasi, the kids can play more. The more they play, two or three kids can end up being professionals at the end.”

South African middle-distance runner Mapaseka Makhanya says the facility will not only enhance sporting talent but will keep children in the area occupied.

She says, “These are the type of things that keep kids off the streets, we bringing sports back to our communities and through this kids will have so much to do through netball, basketball, football in one space and I am so excited.”