The Department of International Relations and Cooperation has said in a statement on Friday that the US ambassador to South Africa, Reuben Brigety, had “admitted that he crossed a line” and “apologised unreservedly” after he said a Russian ship had picked up weapons in South Africa last year, causing a diplomatic uproar.

Full statement from Dirco:

On Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the government is still looking into the docking of a sanctioned Russian ship the ‘Lady R’ at the Simon’s Town naval base.

Ramaphosa was responding to a question by DA leader John Steenhuisen about reports from the United States ambassador that arms had been loaded onto the ship.