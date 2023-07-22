The Minister for Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Dr Blade Nzimande has urged the universities to ensure that their research is used for the development of the country and to improve the lives of the people.

Nzimande was speaking virtually during the launch of the 2023 National Science Week at the University of Venda in Thohoyandou in Limpopo.

The national science week will take place between 31 July and 5 August, under the theme “Transforming lives through evidence-based science”.

Nzimande says that sharing the science knowledge will also make an impact to ordinary people.

“I want to urge universities to establish systems that will enable their researchers to exchange their research knowledge with the public because we do not see any other effective means where they were encouraged by their potential utilisation of their research. We expect universities to do this as part of their responsibility, without research utilisation you can forget the goal of getting any closer to significant societal impacts of research in science.”

Nzimande has also said that the learners should be encouraged to take science subjects.

“I plead with all our principals and teachers to improve efforts in making sure that more learners in your schools take part in science, technology, engineering, mathematics and innovation Olympics and the competitions and exhibitions. Science, technology, engineering, mathematics and innovation Olympians are useful in developing problem solving, creative, computational communication and innovation skills.”

Minister Blade Nzimande speaks about the importance the National Science Week: