The Public Servants Association (PSA) says its members are preparing to strike next week over wage disputes with the South African Revenue Service (SARS).

PSA is demanding an inflation increase and a 7% pay rise to be applied across the board.

The strike notice follows a deadlock in negotiations for the 2022 / 2023 wage agreement.

PSA Acting Provincial Manager in Gauteng Stefan Viljoen says, “Unfortunately, after three wage negotiation sessions, there was little to no movement on most of the items – including the monetary items such as the salary increase, the term of the increase and the token of appreciation that we requested, together with a pay progression increase…”

“The union was left with no other option but to refer a dispute to the CCMA and after mediation sessions it became clear that the CCMA would not be able to facilitate a settlement agreement and unfortunately picketing laws were determined by the CCMA and the unions are now busy finalising the processes to embark on strike action next week,” Viljoen says.