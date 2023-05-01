The South African Federation of Trade Unions (SAFTU) has described the unemployment rate as a major crisis in the country.

It comes as International Labour Day is being observed today.

SAFTU’s General-Secretary, Zwelinzima Vavi says over 30 million South Africans live below the poverty line of R1417 a month.

“The unemployment is one if the biggest crisis in SA. 42% overall unemployment rate, around 11% of workers who should be working are unemployed. Up to 70% of young workers, between 15-24 years, are unemployed. Over 30-million South Africans live below the poverty line of R1417 a month.”

Meanwhile, commemorated Workers’ Day along with the 20th anniversary of the tragic passing of 51 municipal workers on the 1st of May in 2003.

Cosatu May Day rally at University of the Western Cape: