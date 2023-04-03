President Cyril Ramaphosa says government is slowly but surely reducing the country’s youth unemployment. Statistics have shown that over 60% of young people are without jobs.

Speaking in his weekly letter, the president says the youth has benefited from his administration’s Youth Employment Service.

In 2018, the Ramaphosa administration launched the Youth Employment Service in partnership with the private sector to address high levels of youth unemployment.

The president says to date, this ambitious initiative has placed over 100 000 young people between the ages of 18 and 29 in local business for a year of work experience.

He says over 60% of the beneficiaries come from poor households. Ramaphosa says also for this year alone, the programme has managed to create over 32 000 jobs.

He says through this initiative, at least R6 billion in youth salaries has been injected into the economy and enabled these young people to support their families.

Ramaphosa has also thanked over 1 400 businesses that have participated in the programme.

