Curious members of the public have started to converge on the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court in the Free State, where two suspects in the Thabo Bester prison break saga are due to appear.

A 39-year-old former security company G4S employee was arrested in Bloemfontein on Saturday and a 65-year-old man from Port Edward, in KwaZulu-Natal, was taken into custody on Friday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe says the men are charged with aiding and abetting a convicted prisoner to escape from lawful custody.

Mathe says a law enforcement delegation led by the Deputy National Commissioner responsible for policing, Lieutenant-General Tebello Mosikili, has also arrived in Tanzania.

“The team is currently engaged with their Tanzanian counterparts to finalise all legal processes required towards bringing escapee Thabo Bester and his accomplices to justice in South Africa. The National Commissioner of the SAPS, General Fannie Masemola has welcomed the latest arrests and confirmed that the possibility of more arrests could not be ruled out.”

“General Masemola has again reiterated the appeal to the media and the public to exercise patience and allow the investigators the space to conduct the investigations with no undue pressure and expectation,” adds Mathe.

