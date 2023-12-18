Two suspects aged 18 and 19 to appear in court over murder charges

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Two suspects aged 18 and 19 are expected to appear in the Balfour Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga on charges of murder. This follows the discovery of the body of a 15-year-old girl at Goede Section in Balfour.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala says an additional charge of rape cannot be ruled out.

A murder case was opened by police and all possible resources were immediately activated. It was not long before the hard work of the members paid off as the first suspect (19) was arrested on Saturday, 16 December 2022, around 10h00 am.

The second suspect was arrested on the same Saturday around 14h00.