Two sentenced for separate assault cases in Northern Cape

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

A 34-year-old woman from Roodepan in the Northern Cape has been handed a five-year prison sentence for brutally assaulting her 11-year-old daughter.

The woman had poured scalding hot water on the child, resulting in severe burns on the minor’s chin, neck, and left shoulder.

According to Molefi Shemane, the provincial police spokesperson, the assault on the 11-year-old girl occurred as a result of an argument between the girl’s grandmother and her mother.

“An 11-year-old girl was in the company of her grandmother and mother, when the two women had an argument. The victim switched off the electric kettle on her grandmother’s instruction. The victim’s mother grabbed the kettle and poured the boiling water over the victim which caused serious burns to her chin, neck and left shoulder,” explains Shemane.

In another case, the Galeshewe Regional Court sentenced a 28-year-old man to an eight-year term for the rape of a 28-year-old woman.

Shemane elaborates, “The 28-year-old female victim went to sleep and left one of the house windows open for fresh air. During the night, the victim was woken up by someone on top of her. The victim thought it was her boyfriend, but realized it was not him. The victim ran out of the house and reported the matter to her neighbour.”

CONTENT WARNING: Woman accused of pouring boiling water on four year-old

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>