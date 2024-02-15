Two SANDF members killed, three hospitalised in DRC

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has confirmed the death of two members in a mortar attack in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) yesterday.

Three other members sustained injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital in Goma for medical attention, according to a statement by the SANDF.

The SA National DefenceForce Media Statement || Thursday, 15 February 2024 || The SA National DefenceForce soldiers deployed in the SADC Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo were injured during an indirect fire.#SANDF#JointOperationsDivision#RIPSASoldiers#DRC pic.twitter.com/cIoxX2E5sw — SA National Defence Force (@SANDF_ZA) February 15, 2024

The SANDF recently deployed 2 900 members as part of the Southern African Development Community Mission in the DRC (SAMIDRC). The mission’s objective is to support and assist the Congolese government in its endeavours to establish peace, security, and stability in the conflict-ridden eastern region.

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya confirmed on Tuesday that the troops sent to the DRC would actively participate in combating illegal armed groups in the eastern regions.

Magwenya stated: “In fulfilling South Africa’s international obligation towards the SADC mission to support the DRC, President Ramaphosa ordered the deployment of the South African National Defence Force, to assist in the fight against illegal armed groups in the eastern DRC. The obligation to contribute troops to the SADC mission in the DRC is borne by all SADC member states.”

2 900 SANDF members deployed to eastern DRC: Vincent Magwenya

