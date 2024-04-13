DRC security operatives arrest 22 Goma shooting suspects

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Security operatives in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have arrested 22 suspects in connection with the shooting of three civilians in the eastern city of Goma on Wednesday.

Three soldiers were among the suspects who were arrested.

The city and the surrounding towns have seen an increase in armed activity following the resurgence of the M23 rebellion in late 2021.

The Mayor of Goma presented the suspects of the Wednesday shooting at a press conference in the eastern city. Three Congolese soldiers and three militiamen were among the suspects. 17 women were also arrested for collaborating with the armed men.

The killing of the three men left many people worried that the M23 rebels had descended on their city. The rebels have captured a number of hills overlooking the strategic city, which is the capital of North Kivu province.

Heavy fighting has been going on between the Congolese army and the M23 rebels in the town of Sake, about 25 kilometres from Goma.

The UN says the fighting has displaced more than 150,000 people since the start of this year. The city of Goma has seen an increase in rape cases, robbery and killings following the influx of displaced people.