Two pupils from Kimberley will be jetting off to Sweden to represent South Africa in the International Water competition.

Mahlohonolo Mosia and Kelebogile Abrahams, from Emang Mmogo High School, came first in the National Water Competition hosted by the Department of Water and Sanitation.

Learners had to identify water-related problems in their schools and communities, conduct research and come up with innovative solutions to solve the problem.

Abrahams says, “The solutions for our problems were that we need to have an educational awareness campaign in each and every school around our community, so that they should know about conserving water.”

“We want to conserve each and every drop in our community. We went to a class in Emang Mmogo. Most of the learners are wasting water but now we have a water policing team and the team came from our awareness campaign because some learners were very interested in learning.”