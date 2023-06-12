Two off-duty police officers have been shot and killed in separate incidents in Khayelitsha on the Cape Flats.

Police Spokesperson Novela Potelwa says a 36-year-old sergeant based at the Elsies River Police Station was shot while driving in Site C and later died in hospital.

She says a sergeant based at Nyanga was also fatally wounded after unidentified gunmen opened fire in Mandela Park in a suspected robbery.

“Two murder dockets have been opened for investigation following the killing of two off-duty sergeants in Khayelitsha on Sunday evening. Police management has conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.”