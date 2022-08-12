Another two suspects have appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court in connection with allegedly instigating the public violence during the widespread looting and unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in July last year, bringing the total number of people who appeared in court to 22.

All the suspects were arrested in a large-scale operation by the Hawks on Thursday and are facing charges of conspiracy and incitement to public violence, as well as incitement to commit arson.

The last two people who appeared in court were granted bail of R3 000 each, the same bail granted to the other 20 suspects who appeared a short while earlier.

Their bail conditions stipulate that they may not change their cellphone numbers or post on social media.

The cases have been remanded to 26 August for further investigation.

Head of Hawks General Lesetja Senona have been treating this matter as a high priority crime: