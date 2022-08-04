The trial of an alleged instigator linked to last year’s looting incidents in KwaZulu-Natal starts at the Pietermaritzburg Regional Court on Thursday.

Thirty-five-year-old Ndumiseni Khetha Zuma faces charges of incitement to commit public violence and incitement to commit arson.

This is in relation to the burning of the Brookside Mall during last year’s civil unrest in parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says Zuma has been in custody following his unsuccessful bail application bid that he took on appeal.

Over 300 people died when large-scale looting and unrest broke out in KwaZulu-Natal and Johannesburg.

Below is the timeline of the July Unrest alleged instigators’ investigation:

