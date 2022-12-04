Two people have drowned during a baptism in Bramley Park along the Jukskei River. One person has been treated for injuries and rushed to a health facility following Saturday’s incident.

The search for 15 other people who are believed to have drowned is continuing on Sunday morning.

City of Joburg Emergency Services’ Robert Mulaudzi says, “We have also about 15 people who are alleged to have also been missing during this incident. We did continue with our search up until 10 o’clock last night (Saturday) with the search and the search was called off.”