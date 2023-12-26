Two drown in Upington

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Northern Cape government has issued an appeal for increased water safety awareness, urging people to refrain from swimming in hazardous waters, including rivers and canals.

The plea follows a tragic incident in which two individuals drowned while swimming in the Orange River near Upington. Northern Cape police spokesperson, Omphile Masegela, confirmed that an inquest docket has been opened.

According to Masegela, “Bodies of two males were retrieved from the river near Upington by the K9 Search and Rescue Unit. It is alleged one man got tired while swimming and the other man went to rescue him and they both disappeared in the river and drowned.”

The authorities emphasize the importance of adhering to water safety guidelines to prevent such unfortunate incidents and ensure the well-being of the community.