The Correctional Services Department says a manhunt is under way for two convicted rapists who escaped from the Ngqeleni Correctional Centre in the Eastern Cape yesterday.

The department’s spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo says Siyabulela Khohliso and Athini Nolhi Mzingelwa were serving sentences of ten and eight years for rape respectively.

“The escape happened about half past three in the afternoon from the sports field. Additional resources have been added in support of the emergency service team of Correctional Services who are working together with SAPS. What is critical at this stage is that the two must be re-arrested and brought back behind bars. members of community are urged to go to a nearest police station should they come in contact with the two escapees. Their images have been circulated.”