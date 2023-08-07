The City of Tshwane has issued 38 dismissal letters to employees who participated in the recent South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) unprotected strike. Last week, workers affiliated to Samwu continued with a strike demanding salary increases despite an interdict being issued.

The City says it has also issued 89 letters to electricity switching teams who claimed they were intimidated by striking workers over the weekend.

City of Tshwane spokesperson, Selby Bokaba says the unlawful strike has impacted on service delivery.

“The dismissed employees disregarded the court interdict and multiple ultimatums issued by the City manager to return to work. More dismissal letters will be issued out to the striking employees.”

Issues raised by workers include the non-payment of a 3.5% and 5.4% salary increase and the unilateral implementation of a performance management system, among others.

In related video: SAMWU marches to Tshwane House to deliver a memorandum to the City on challenges facing workers: