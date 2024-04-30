Russian strike kills at least two in Ukraine’s Kharkiv: Officials

Reading Time: 2 minutes

A Russian strike killed at least two people and wounded six more in the north-eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Tuesday, according to local officials.

The Russian forces used guided bombs to carry out the attack on the city, according to preliminary information, Governor Oleh Synehubov said on the Telegram messaging app.

The attack damaged a residential building in one of the city districts, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov wrote on Telegram. The emergency services were working at the site, local officials said.

Russia denies targeting civilians in the war that is now in its third year.

KYIV

A 98-year-old Ukrainian woman said she walked 10 km (6 miles) under shelling, supporting herself with sticks and sleeping on the ground, leaving Ocheretyne in Donetsk, now occupied by Russia, and trying to reach areas controlled by Kyiv.

In a video posted by Ukraine’s police on social media on Monday, the woman, identified as Lidia Stepanivna, said she had walked without food or water, and fell several times but her “character” kept her going.

“I survived that war (World War Two), and I am surviving this war,” Stepanivna said in the video, which shows her sitting on a bed in a shelter, dressed in an oversized coat and a scarf tied on her head, a wooden stick still in her hand. “I’m left with nothing. But I left my Ukraine on feet.”

She said the war that now Russia is waging against her country is nothing like World War Two.

“Houses are burning and trees are being uprooted,” she said.

Ukraine’s interior ministry said in a statement on its website that the woman was discovered by Ukraine’s military in the evening and handed her to the police, who took her to a shelter for evacuees.

“Law enforcement officers are looking for the woman’s relatives,” the ministry said.

It was not immediately clear when the woman was discovered.