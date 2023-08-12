Some residents in villages around Tsomo in the Eastern Cape say lack of proper roads and good infrastructure makes daily life a challenge, especially during the rainy season.

Patricia Maxhanti says they get trapped in their homes and cannot report to work due to the appalling state of their roads.

Maxhanti says the inadequate water supply in Tsomo and surrounding areas also needs immediate intervention.

“We don’t have roads, we are struggling. We don’t have water. We wish President [Cyril Ramaphosa] would fix our roads, and provide us with water. Because we don’t have roads at all,” adds Maxhanti.

