The City of Tshwane says it has been granted a permanent interdict by the Labour Court in Johannesburg.

The municipality is battling to contain an unprotected strike that has been going on since July.

The City approached the Labour Court on an urgent basis following an unlawful and unprotected protest by some employees who are allegedly affiliated union, SAMWU.

It was granted an interim interdict on July 28 which was made permanent today. The workers allegedly intimidated their non-striking colleagues and caused damage to property which includes torched vehicles and buildings.

Service delivery has been brought to its knees with refuse in many parts of the City going on nearly two months without collection. City spokesperson Lindela Mashigo says the City trusts that the strikers will respect and comply with the court order.

“This permanent interdict confirms that strikers are restrained from performing any acts of destruction of any private or public property, or from performing acts of intimidation towards any of the City’s employees,” says City Manager, Johann Mettler.

“The City trusts that the strikers will respect and comply with the permanent court order. In addition, they will return to work and take up their posts to discharge their responsibilities of providing service delivery to residents and customers.”