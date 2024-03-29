City of Tshwane requests tip-offs regarding illegal sale of water

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The City of Tshwane has called on residents to report any illegal sale of water meant for free distribution.

The City says it has received information that service providers are not filling up communal JoJo tanks meant for residents of the Skirlik informal settlement in Mamelodi, Pretoria.

Instead, they are filling up tanks on private properties and selling the water to other communities. Tshwane Member of the Mayoral Committee on Human Settlements Ofentse Madzebatela says such an illegal practice deprives residents of their right to free water.

“We are urging residents to come forward with any information to assist us in ensuring that we hold these service providers accountable. The provision of water is a basic human right and therefore the City is keeping to its end. Community members who have any information or evidence that can assist us in this regard, we are requesting that you contact us so that we can bring them to book.”