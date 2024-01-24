Civil society, parties rally against municipal bills in Tshwane

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Civil society groups with the support of opposition parties including Xiluba Party, Build One South Africa (BOSA), uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK), Pan Africanist Congress (PAC), National Freedom Party (NFP), Azanian People’s Organisation (AZAPO) and the Economic Freedom Front (EFF) are expected to stage a protest march to the City of Tshwane head office on Wednesday morning.

They are demanding that the city scrap all estimated municipal bills on residents’ accounts and withdraw all letters of demand issued against those whose accounts are in areas.

Leader of the Lotus Garden, Attredgeville and Saulsville Civic Association, Tshepo Mahlangu says they want a corrupt free administration in Tshwane.

Mahlangu says, “We are going to start at the Old Marabastad PUTCO Depot. Peacefully marching to the Tshwane Building. Black, White, Indian, Coloured we will be there to hand over a second memorandum of demands to the executive mayor, city manager, and his mayoral committee.”

“Many political parties have shown solidarity with the people of Tshwane on service delivery issues – high billing crisis, maladministration, corruption and arrogance.”

VIDEO: Battle looming between Tshwane and civic organisations over municipal bills:

