The City of Tshwane has urged residents to reduce water use saying the City has exceeded water consumption targets by 15%.

The City’s spokesperson Selby Bokaba says low to no water supply from Rand Water has continued in some of the areas.

“The City of Tshwane has been experiencing challenges of inconsistent water supply following several power failures and trips experienced during June at Rand Water’s Vereeniging and Zuikerbosch Water Treatment Plants, as well as at the Palmiet, Eikenhof and Mapleton Booster Pumping Stations. The utility’s system remains impacted and is struggling to recover,” adds Bokaba.