Traffic is flowing as normal again in the Sandton and Fourways areas, following a protest by e-hailing drivers earlier this afternoon.

According to the Johannesburg metro police department, the e-hailing drivers embarked on a go-slow on the M1 north and N1 south freeways, before heading into Fourways, where they later dispersed. The exact cause of the protest is still unknown, however it’s understood to be over contractual obligations with their employer.

JMPD spokesperson, Xolani Fihla, “E-hailing service operators had earlier today embarked on protest action by conducting a drive slow motorcade. They started off by blocking the intersection of Katherine Street and Malboro Drive in Sandton. They then drove extremely slowly on the M1 north towards the Bucchleugh interchange and joined the N1 south. They then took the off ramped at William Nicol Drive and gathered in the Fourways area outside Toyota dealership where they later dispersed. There were no injuries reported. Motorists were left frustrated due to the disruptions especially on the M1 North, N1 South and William Nicol Drive. It’s alleged that the operators were protesting over contractual obligations. Officers are still monitoring the area for any further disruptions and disturbances.”