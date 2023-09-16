A traditional healer has been arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old initiate at his residence at Ga-Matipane village in the Mopani district in Limpopo.

Police Spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba says the traditional healer allegedly raped the initiate after she refused to have sexual contact with him, after he claimed it would remove evil spirits.

Colonel Ledwaba says the suspect will appear before Bolobedu Magistrate Court on Monday facing a charge of rape.

“The Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has commended Mokwakwaila SAPS for the swift arrest of a 36-year-old male traditional healer in connection with the rape of a 16-year-old initiate. According to reports, the suspect forced himself and later raped the victim. A rape case was opened, and the traditional healer was arrested at his residence in Matipane village. The suspect will appear before Bolobedu Magistrate Court on Monday,” says Ledwaba.