It’ll be a weekend filled with quality soccer matches as more than ten DSTV Premiership teams are expected to be in action this weekend across South Africa.

Defending champions, Mamelodi Sundowns, will relish a chance to consolidate their place at the top of the standings.

Rookies, Richards Bay, who surprised many by occupying the top spot, will have a chance to show their good start in top flight football.

The Natal Rich Boys will leapfrog Orlando Pirates into second place should they beat TS Galaxy in Durban on Sunday.

14th-placed Kaizer Chiefs will have a chance to move into the top half of the table when they host Supersport United – who are coached by their former coach, Gavin Hunt.

The match will be played at the FNB stadium.

Four DSTV premiership matches are scheduled for Saturday with Chippa United to host Marumo Gallants at the Nelson Mandela Bay in the afternoon. United will be hoping for a second consecutive victory since they parted ways with Daine Klate.

Three points will move them into the top half of the table.

Golden Arrows will welcome Moroka Swallows at the Princess Magogo stadium in another afternoon fixture which will kick off at 3pm.

Sekhukhune United will host Stellenboch United in Polokwane at half past five.

But the pick of the day will be Kaizer Chiefs versus Supersport United, while Chiefs desperately needs the points to move up the table, United’s coach Gavin Hunt might want to prove a point.

Mamelodi Sundowns will be looking for maximum points on Sunday when they host Amazulu who beat them 2-1 last December.

Richards Bay will host TS Galaxy in the last DSTV premiership match of the weekend also on Sunday from half past five at the King Zwelithini stadium.