Golden Arrows broke into the top 8 bracket of the DSTV Premiership for the very first time this season.

Arrows beat Chippa United 3-2, registering their second win of the season.

Arrows move up the table after a massive win over the struggling Chippa



The home front led 3-0 at half-time, but took their foot off the pedal in the second half.

Chippa are still struggling to move away from the relegation zone after 6 matches.

Arrows took an early lead through defender, Ntsikelelo Nxadi, from a free kick scoring only the third goal for Abafana besithende this season.

Shortly thereafter the home side were awarded a penalty, and Nduduzo Sibiya made no mistake from the spot making it 2-nil for Arrows, it went from bad to worse for the Chilli Boys.

Chippa improved in the second half and it came as no surprise when Nigerian, Etiosa Ighodaro pulled 1 back for the visitors.

Zimbabwean, Ronald Pfumbidzai made it 3-2 after sloppy defending by Arrows.

