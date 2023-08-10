Residents of Toekomsrus, in Randfontein, Gauteng, have blockaded roads with burning tyres and rocks in an effort to highlight the services delivery challenges in the area.

Gauteng Traffic Police spokesperson Obed Sibasa says the area remains unsafe for motorists and has advised them to use alternate routes.

“Affected routes are the R559, Diamond and Park street [are] not accessible. There are reports of intimidation and the pelting of vehicles with stones. Gauteng traffic police advises motorists and other road users to avoid Toekomsrus. We advise you to use alternatives, that is your N12,” adds Sibasa.

Service delivery protest in Toekomsrus near Randfontein residents blocked the streets with burning tyres demanding to be addressed by the mayor. pic.twitter.com/MamRfLNOau — Teboho Letsie (@Letsie5Letsie) August 10, 2023