Today is World Heart Day and the theme this year focusses on empowering individuals to take control of their well-being, to ultimately know more about their heart health.

President of the South African Heart Association, Professor Eric Klug, says people who lead a sedentary lifestyle are most at risk.

Klug says an active lifestyle and a balanced diet are very important.

“World Heart Day, we see as a very important day, the World Heart Federation created this day some years ago which helps to concentrate on dedicating ourselves to overall health, particularly to our cardiovascular health, especially in the Indian community.

There is such a high presence of high cholesterol, that means genetically, 1 in 80 Indians in South Africa can have this gene for high cholesterol.”

PODCAST | Professor Klug spoke to LotusFM’s Newsbreak programme: