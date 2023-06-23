Executive Mayor in the City of Tshwane, Cilliers Brink says action will be taken if it is found that the city ignored a ruling by the bargaining council that the appointment of the Deputy Chief of Police, Basil Nkwashu should be set aside.

Nkwashu, who is now acting as the chief of police, was found to not have met the minimum requirements for shortlisting. He does not hold a bachelor’s degree which was a minimum requirement for the position.

The council ordered that his appointment be reserved effective 1 December 2022.

Brink says “While the matter has not been brought to his attention, action will be taken if the allegations are true. The question would then be if the bargaining council determination has been made, then that is something that should be disclosed to the municipal council. And if it wasn’t disclosed and is a fact it certainly is something that the mayoral committee must take back to the council and say the following fact wasn’t disclosed and we should consider.”

