Tshwane welcomes PP’s report on Hammanskraal water issues

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The City of Tshwane has welcomed the Public Protector’s report on the Hammanskraal water situation. The improper functioning of the Rooiwal Waste Water Treatment Plant has caused significant distress for the City, leading to pollution in the Apies River and downstream water supply.

To address this issue, the City has allocated R450 million to a three-year plan to upgrade the plant.

Executive Mayor of Tshwane Cilliers Brink says he will study the report’s findings and take appropriate action.

“While we cannot change the past, we can certainly learn from it and take responsibility for redressing the issue in the future. The remedial actions demanded by the Public Protector accord with what the City has already undertaken in partnership with the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS). That partnership agreement is being monitored by the Mayoral Committee and a full report in compliance with the Public Protector order will be tabled at the Municipal Council before the end of this month.”

STATEMENT: Tshwane receives Public Protector Hammanskraal water report, remedial actions already being implemented. @CityTshwane pic.twitter.com/vUF3hK3ZZ2 — Mayor Cilliers Brink (@tshwane_mayor) November 1, 2023