The City of Tshwane says it plans to file an exemption application to the bargaining council on the payment of salary and wage increases.

Workers at the metro have embarked on a wage increase strike which has seen disruption of major services including the shutting down of clinics and buses.

On Friday, Mayor Cilliers Brinks announced they can’t afford the increases and will file an exemption application on the 10th of next month.

Brink, however, says salary payments remain a priority.

“We struggle to pay Eskom; we struggle to pay Rand Water. Even though we don’t pay Rand Water, we do pay salaries every time. And I do not want the City of Tshwane to become one of those municipalities that cannot pay salaries, that cannot pay pensions.”