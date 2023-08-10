The City of Tshwane says it’s in firm control of sporadic incidents of public violence is some parts of the municipal area.

City employees affiliated to workers union SAMWU have been on strike since last month. They are demanding a 5.4 percent salary increase.

Spokesperson Selby Bokaba says the City is at work and will continue to render services despite acts of violence and intimidation.

Bokaba says law enforcement officials have been deployed to safeguard City property.

“We have contained the situation for instance in Centurion. There were attempts to attack some of the City’s property and some vehicles that belong to contractors. Clearly the game plan of the striking employees is to set fire on some of the properties of the City. We are aware of that and the disaster operations centre is deploying accordingly.”