Three suspects have been shot dead following a high-speed chase on the N2 highway in the vicinity of the King Shaka International Airport in Durban.

Reports indicate that the suspects had committed an armed robbery in Empangeni and fled the scene in two vehicles when security from a private company intercepted them on the N2.

Three more people were critically wounded in the shootout.

Medi Response Paramedics spokesperson Paul Herbst says, “Reports from the scene indicate that the criminals had conducted an armed robbery in the Empangeni area and had fled the scene in two vehicles on the N2 highway. The getaway vehicles were intercepted by private security companies … a chase and a shootout ensued. In the vicinity of Tongaat Plaza, three suspects sustained gunshot wounds and ended their bid to flee.”

“Whilst a second getaway vehicle managed to escape and continue down the highway in the proximity of King Shaka International Airport. Three more suspects in a second getaway vehicle sustained fatal gunshot wounds during the gun exchange. The critically injured suspects are being treated by Medi Response Paramedics and an additional ambulance service,” adds Herbst.