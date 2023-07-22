One of the three sisters that died in a fire during a traditional Xhosa rite known as Intonjane at Xolobe village in Tsomo in the Eastern Cape was on her journey to be a traditional healer.

Ntombizakuthi Pongoma went to Intonjane as part of the journey of her calling. She died with her other two sisters Nozuko and Fundiswa Pongoma after the house they were in caught fire and burned them.

The three sisters were laid to rest at Xolobe village in Tsomo in the Eastern Cape.

A traditional healer that was assisting Ntombizakuthi with her journey Busiswa Mtshazo says this is a disgrace to the traditional culture.

” We are very saddened as traditional healers for the humiliation that our tradition is facing because it was compulsory for Ntonbizakuthi to undergo this initiation as a healer. She was going to be ordained as a healer as she was called by AbaThembu, OoQudeni. We are here to console the family as the light like Ntonbizakuthi has fallen,” Mtshazo explains.

Video: Three sisters who died in a fire during Intonjane rite of passage laid to rest: