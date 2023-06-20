Three initiates have died after being burnt beyond recognition in Mdantsane in the Eastern Cape. It is alleged their hut caught alight while they were inside, unable to escape.

The Chairperson of the Eastern Cape House of Traditional and Khoi San Leaders, Mpumalanga Gwadiso, has cautioned about the dangers of uncontrollable fires at initiation schools.

“We want advise Ingcibi and traditional surgeons that there should be vigilance because it is this time of the season there is wind that gets to blow any kind and also we want to say amabhoma should be protected, around the bhomas because it is this time it must always be cut short.”